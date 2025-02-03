A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $78,766,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,648,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,467,000 after acquiring an additional 471,990 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 761,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,397,000 after purchasing an additional 365,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,721,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,630,000 after purchasing an additional 299,766 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,060,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.47%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

