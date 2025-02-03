Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of AE opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.84. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.20). Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $695.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adams Resources & Energy will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

