adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADDYY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in adidas stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas AG ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Free Report ) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. adidas has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average of $123.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88 and a beta of 1.18.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

