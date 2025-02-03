ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADMA. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,007.95. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

