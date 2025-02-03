Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Adtalem Global Education worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 60.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $106.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,857.01. This represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile



Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

