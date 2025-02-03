Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,403,500 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 2,219,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.
Get Our Latest Report on AAVVF
Advantage Energy Stock Performance
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Energy
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.