Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,403,500 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 2,219,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $8.58.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

