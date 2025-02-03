Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in January

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,975,100 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 7,602,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.8 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Trading Down 3.4 %
AKCCF opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.05.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aker Carbon Capture ASA
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.