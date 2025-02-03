Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in January

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,975,100 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 7,602,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.8 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Trading Down 3.4 %

AKCCF opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company’s carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

