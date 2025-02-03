AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

Shares of AKTAF stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

About AKITA Drilling

Featured Stories

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

