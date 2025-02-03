AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
Shares of AKTAF stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.
About AKITA Drilling
