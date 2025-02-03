Alfa Laval Corporate (ALFVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Alfa Laval Corporate to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 0.7 %

Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

