ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,271,200 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 1,355,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ALPEK Stock Performance
Shares of ALPKF opened at $0.75 on Monday. ALPEK has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.
About ALPEK
