Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.3% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 43,005.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,086,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700,111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,690,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135,056 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,670,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,437,957,000 after buying an additional 4,662,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,667,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,559,240,000 after buying an additional 4,567,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,939,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,420 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $205.48.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,531.55. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,189 shares of company stock worth $22,182,696. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

