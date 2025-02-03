Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $66,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,189 shares of company stock worth $22,182,696. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $205.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.