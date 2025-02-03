Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,530,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,702,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 200,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,002,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. China Renaissance upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Trading Up 1.6 %

GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $205.48. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,672,512.16. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,189 shares of company stock valued at $22,182,696 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



