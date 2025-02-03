Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Aluf Price Performance

Shares of AHIX opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Aluf has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

