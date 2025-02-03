Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Aluf Price Performance
Shares of AHIX opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Aluf has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
Aluf Company Profile
