Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $237.68 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $241.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.91. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

