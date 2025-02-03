Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.44.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $237.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $241.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

