Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $237.68 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

