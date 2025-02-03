Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 275.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,613,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,222 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Amcor by 39,411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,811,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,484 shares during the period. M&G PLC raised its stake in Amcor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 49,940,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,190,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,308 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,940,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,545 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR opened at $9.70 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. Amcor’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

