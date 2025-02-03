AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

Shares of AMMX stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. AmeraMex International has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. AmeraMex International had a negative return on equity of 32.61% and a negative net margin of 7.64%.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.