Analysts Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Target Price at $141.50

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 87,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 261,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4,265.9% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPC opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.74 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $129.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

