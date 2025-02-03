Analysts Set KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KALV. Bank of America started coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 33,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of KALV opened at $8.91 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.86.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
