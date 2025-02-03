Analysts Set KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KALV. Bank of America started coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,697.48. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $74,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,199 shares in the company, valued at $872,282.74. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,291 shares of company stock valued at $304,086. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 33,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KALV opened at $8.91 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

