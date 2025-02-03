Analysts Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $97.13

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.38%. Research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 115,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

