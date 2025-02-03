Analysts Set Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Target Price at $21.58

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.58.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 0.2 %

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.55 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the third quarter worth $32,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the third quarter worth $68,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the third quarter worth $245,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

