Analysts Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Price Target at $170.25

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.25.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 188.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
