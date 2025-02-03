Analysts Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) PT at $21.42

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $9.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Piedmont Lithium

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 41,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $515,382.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,282.96. This represents a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,248 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 40,826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 20.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 15.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,881 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.9% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 153,007 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth $874,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLL opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $160.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.