Analysts Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price at $43.73

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,635.84. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $745,581.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,531.64. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,047,400 shares of company stock valued at $164,578,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

