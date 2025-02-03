Analysts Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Price Target at C$5.83

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Spartan Delta to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 2.6 %

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.80 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.78 and a 1-year high of C$4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$658.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.55 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 50.10% and a return on equity of 37.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.305004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile



Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

