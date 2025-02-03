Analysts Set Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) PT at $531.00

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $531.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total value of $3,203,013.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,445.14. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at $74,910,255.66. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,683 shares of company stock worth $38,943,649. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY stock opened at $510.96 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $477.57 and a 200 day moving average of $451.76.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

