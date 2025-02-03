Analysts Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Target Price at $63.00

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

TPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TPG from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in TPG by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in TPG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. TPG has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $72.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $855.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.98 million. TPG had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 23.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TPG will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

