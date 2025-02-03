Analyzing Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) and TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI)

Profitability

This table compares TSS and Aeries Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 3.59% 87.89% 11.84% Aeries Technology -3.60% -3.80% -5.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of TSS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Aeries Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TSS has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $54.40 million 6.33 $70,000.00 $0.18 80.06 Aeries Technology $72.85 million 0.37 $15.66 million $0.47 1.28

This table compares TSS and Aeries Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aeries Technology has higher revenue and earnings than TSS. Aeries Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TSS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TSS beats Aeries Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

