Analyzing Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) & Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) and Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.06% 16.37% 4.94% Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1 1 0 0 1.50 Grupo Comercial Chedraui 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Grupo Comercial Chedraui, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Grupo Comercial Chedraui”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $95.94 billion 0.34 $2.03 billion €2.11 ($2.15) 16.73 Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A $1.77 3.38

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Comercial Chedraui. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Grupo Comercial Chedraui on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, Delhaize Serbia, Peapod Digital labs, and Retail Business Service brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products. It offers sparkling, white, rose, and red wines; distillates, liquors, whisky, tequila, ron, vodka, mezcal, and ginebra; beers; smoking accessories, prepared drinks, and halls and frosts products; baby formula, cookies, juices, milk powder, and porridge; baby care and hygiene, diapers, and wet wipes; clothes, such as bibs, socks, sets, disguises, caps, and gloves; accessories for mom, respired, kangaroos, strollers and others, pacifiers, and cots; toys, which include early stimulation, gyms, mobile, and stuffed animals products; and blankets, cushions, and bed sheets. In addition, it offers pharmacy products including cottons, antiseptic, measuring devices, face mask, bandages and gauze, and antibacterial gel and wipes; disposable underwear, bed guards, and pads; analgesics, antifungals, dermatological, diabetes, stomach, and generic medicines; contraceptives, condones, lubricants, pregnancy test, and invigorating products; and vitamins and supplements. Further, it offers belts, ties, caps, glasses, watches, girdles, and watches for men and women; shaving and waxing; skin and hair care; and fragrances products. Additionally, the company operates pets; home, office, and garden; technology; sports and leisure; and toy stores. Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1920 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

