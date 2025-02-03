Analyzing Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) and CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV)

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) and CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and CTX Virtual Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies $188.82 million 7.13 $49.82 million $1.36 26.99 CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CTX Virtual Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71 CTX Virtual Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Napco Security Technologies and CTX Virtual Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $46.43, suggesting a potential upside of 26.51%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than CTX Virtual Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and CTX Virtual Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies 26.43% 29.56% 25.32% CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats CTX Virtual Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and various peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

About CTX Virtual Technologies

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers. Its other subsidiary, Celluon Technology Holdings Ltd., is involved in the manufacture and sale of virtual 3-D electronic perception products, including proprietary stand-alone external virtual keyboard for Smartphones and Pads. The company also manufactures and sells the MiSeeTX mini-computer, a fully functioning small computer incorporating various virtual input and output technologies while running the Windows XP, Android, or Windows 7 platforms. In addition, it provides virtual projection products, such as the virtual keyboards used in hospitals and medical clinics to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Hong Kong; Toronto, Canada; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

