Analyzing Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) and Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) and Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Energy Infrastructure 4.80% 6.66% 4.12% Weatherford International -53.77% N/A -7.53%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Energy Infrastructure 0 0 3 1 3.25 Weatherford International 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.41%. Given Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solaris Energy Infrastructure is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Weatherford International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Energy Infrastructure $292.95 million 6.24 $24.34 million $0.44 61.89 Weatherford International $5.74 billion 0.00 -$2.81 billion ($0.59) N/A

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weatherford International. Weatherford International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaris Energy Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solaris Energy Infrastructure beats Weatherford International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites. The company is also involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. In addition, it develops Railtronix, an inventory management software; and all-electric equipment that automates the low pressure section of oil and gas well completion sites. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. Weatherford International was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

