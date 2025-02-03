Analyzing System1 (NYSE:SST) & Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for System1 and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 0.00

System1 presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.08%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

87.5% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares System1 and Blue Sphere”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $401.97 million 0.15 -$227.22 million ($1.21) -0.53 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than System1.

Risk and Volatility

System1 has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -4.79, indicating that its stock price is 579% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -24.18% -68.85% -18.27% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Summary

System1 beats Blue Sphere on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

