Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $9.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $786.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVXL. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

