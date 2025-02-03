Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $1.70 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANGI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

Get Angi alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANGI

Angi Stock Performance

Angi stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $895.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.90 million. Angi had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Angi will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 1,255.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in Angi by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 51,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.