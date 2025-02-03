Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 512,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,330 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.1% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $119,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,942,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,121,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893,741 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 20,372.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 94,347,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $219,829,700,000 after purchasing an additional 93,886,664 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,615,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,657,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apple by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,981,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,160,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,765,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,909,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,281 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
AAPL stock opened at $236.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.84.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
