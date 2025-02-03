Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 18,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. William Blair downgraded Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.83. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $10.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31,724 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

