AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $190.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.60.

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ATR opened at $157.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

AptarGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $162,752.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 446.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

