Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Position Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Aramark by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 97.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $474,000.

Aramark Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE ARMK opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Aramark Increases Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

