Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Cut to $341.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $344.00 to $341.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AJG. Bank of America increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $302.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.82. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $227.43 and a 52-week high of $316.72. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 543.8% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

