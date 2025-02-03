Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 155.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $94.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.00. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

