Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.70. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 189,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,822,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,714 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,321 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

