Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 189,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,822,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,714 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,321 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Astria Therapeutics
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.