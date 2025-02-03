Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $306.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of -201.83 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $324.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.81, for a total value of $407,798.79. Following the transaction, the president now owns 213,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,483,138.91. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total transaction of $1,883,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 278,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,939,787.20. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,208 shares of company stock valued at $63,572,404 in the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

