Atlassian’s (TEAM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Atlassian stock opened at $306.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.44. The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of -201.83 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $324.37.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total value of $1,883,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 278,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,939,787.20. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $102,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,506,290. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,208 shares of company stock valued at $63,572,404. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $4,895,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

