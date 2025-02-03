Atrium Research Has Weak Outlook for CVE:SCZ FY2024 Earnings

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atrium Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Atrium Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock opened at C$0.38 on Monday. Santacruz Silver Mining has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

