Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $4,596,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 310,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,602.06. This trade represents a 72.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,276.10. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,382,793 shares of company stock valued at $40,835,724. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,385,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,796,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.85. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

