AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 393,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 414.8 days.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $13.86 on Monday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

