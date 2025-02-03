AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 393,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 414.8 days.
AutoCanada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $13.86 on Monday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45.
AutoCanada Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.