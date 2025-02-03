Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $245.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.8 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

