Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Avnet by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 29.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $51.66 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on Avnet

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.